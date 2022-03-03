Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,173 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $2,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 18.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,609,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after buying an additional 426,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.43.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $181.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.97 and its 200 day moving average is $195.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

