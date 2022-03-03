Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,464 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guess? by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Guess? by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Guess? by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

