Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,753,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,640 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after buying an additional 499,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,779,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after buying an additional 691,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

NYMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

