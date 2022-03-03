Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 3.82.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

