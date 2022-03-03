Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 154,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KNX opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.
In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
