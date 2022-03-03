Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Macro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco Macro to a hold rating and set a $17.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $17.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.13.
BMA stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $21.20.
About Banco Macro (Get Rating)
Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Macro (BMA)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.