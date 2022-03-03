Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Macro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco Macro to a hold rating and set a $17.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $17.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.13.

BMA stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

