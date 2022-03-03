Bank of America Begins Coverage on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

