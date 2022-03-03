Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $113.29 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 795,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,294 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $113,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057 over the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

NYSE RS opened at $189.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $134.67 and a one year high of $194.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.26 and its 200-day moving average is $156.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.