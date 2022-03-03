Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $111,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 128.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:AFG opened at $138.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.51. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.03 and a 12-month high of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

About American Financial Group (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.