Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,436 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $118,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cable One by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 5,503.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 104.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 97.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,842,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,437.70 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,375.63 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,569.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,754.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

