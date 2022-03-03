Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given New C$99.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNS. raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

BNS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 132,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.50. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $535,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 82.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 133,920 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

