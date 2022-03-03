Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$95.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.08.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$93.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$91.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.73. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$75.84 and a 52 week high of C$95.00. The company has a market cap of C$113.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7599995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

