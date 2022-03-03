Barclays Raises Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 630

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
PSO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $608.33.
Shares of PSO stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
