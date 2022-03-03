Barclays Raises Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 630

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $608.33.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSO stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pearson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pearson by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pearson by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pearson by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.