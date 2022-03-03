Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Shares of BBSI stock traded up $11.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.85. 5,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $86.82.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 17.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

