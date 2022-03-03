Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.
Shares of BBSI stock traded up $11.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.85. 5,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $86.82.
In other news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
About Barrett Business Services (Get Rating)
Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.
