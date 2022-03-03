Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.40 ($91.46).

ETR BAS opened at €57.29 ($64.37) on Monday. Basf has a 12 month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($81.89). The company has a 50-day moving average of €65.43 and a 200-day moving average of €64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

