Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Short Interest Update

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,850,000 shares, an increase of 121.0% from the January 31st total of 10,790,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $6,481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $4,829,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $2,321,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,031,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.