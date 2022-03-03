Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 3,249 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,503 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.50.

