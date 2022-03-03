Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 41,104 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTOS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 3,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, insider James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

