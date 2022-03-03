Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Cuts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $398,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,798,238 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

ResMed stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.40. 6,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,888. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.47 and a 200 day moving average of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.