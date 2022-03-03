Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,640,402. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $194.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.