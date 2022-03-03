Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 826.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 766,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,670,000 after buying an additional 683,614 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,892.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 443,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,987,000 after buying an additional 420,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 242.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,927 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 127,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.82. 329,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,262,592. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.82. The company has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.