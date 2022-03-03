Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 425 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1,293.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 5.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USEP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 18,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,373. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26.

