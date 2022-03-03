Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Earnings Results

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 4,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,526. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.61.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Benefitfocus by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
About Benefitfocus (Get Rating)
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.