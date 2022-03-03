Benjamin Richard Little Sells 22,000 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$4.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.23.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

