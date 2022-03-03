Berenberg Bank Increases HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target to GBX 560

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 560 ($7.51) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.25) to GBX 725 ($9.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 482.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

