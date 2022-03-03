Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.75) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.15) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 236.13 ($3.17).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 165.95 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 110.63. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.24.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

