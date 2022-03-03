Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS.

NYSE:BBY traded up $10.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.36. The stock had a trading volume of 479,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,792. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

