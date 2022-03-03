Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $147.00 at Bank of America

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $175.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBY. Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Best Buy from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.07.

NYSE:BBY opened at $100.84 on Monday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.85.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

