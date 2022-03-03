Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.85-$9.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.3-$50.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.75 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.850-$9.150 EPS.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $8.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.83. 412,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,792. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.01. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.07.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,338 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

