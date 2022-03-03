BetterBetting Market Cap Tops $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00034820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00105233 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BETR is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.