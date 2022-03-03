Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

