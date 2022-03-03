BitBall (BTB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $143,203.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,445.27 or 1.00061603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00080563 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00022287 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001915 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,754,440 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.