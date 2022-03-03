Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 11% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $547.66 million and $26.19 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $31.27 or 0.00075441 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00305391 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00088764 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

