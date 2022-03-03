Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Up 6% This Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $83.42 or 0.00196292 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $74.84 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,498.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.00729000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00031832 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,994,464 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

