BitTube (TUBE) Trading Down 26.4% Over Last Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $571,376.29 and approximately $320.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00403522 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 337,072,936 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.