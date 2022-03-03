Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.630-$2.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

NYSE:BKI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,422. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 845.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 130,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,803,000 after purchasing an additional 86,828 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 50,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

