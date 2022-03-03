BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,436,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 46,652 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

