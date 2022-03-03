BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BGR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,750. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 385,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 290,795 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 78.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 505,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 221,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 131,045 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 80,542 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

