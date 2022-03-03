BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BGR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,750. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.