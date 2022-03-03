BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Purchased by Stolper Co

Stolper Co raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.38. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

