BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 20.14 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1 year low of 18.38 and a 1 year high of 29.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 22.15.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 21.86 per share, for a total transaction of 39,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 40,387 shares during the period.

