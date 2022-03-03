BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 20.14 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1 year low of 18.38 and a 1 year high of 29.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 22.15.
In other BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 21.86 per share, for a total transaction of 39,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.