Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 789,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,160. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38.

In related news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn purchased 15,900 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,269.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik purchased 5,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,458 shares of company stock valued at $453,087 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth $203,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 310,337 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

