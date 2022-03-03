BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.17. 90,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,839. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
