BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.17. 90,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,839. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 4th quarter worth $3,049,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

