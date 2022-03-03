BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.
NYSE:MUA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 33,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,340. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $17.72.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
