BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:MUA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 33,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,340. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

