BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has increased its dividend by 0.9% over the last three years.
MIY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. 23,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,558. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
