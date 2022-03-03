BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has increased its dividend by 0.9% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

MIY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. 23,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,558. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.