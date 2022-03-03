Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.
