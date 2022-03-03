Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino Purchases 1,000 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $13,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brent Michael Ciurlino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Brent Michael Ciurlino acquired 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $29,060.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth $551,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth $327,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

