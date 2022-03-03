Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the January 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BPZZF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.95. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a closed-ended trust. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of Boston Pizza restaurants included in its royalty pool. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

