Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the January 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:BPZZF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.95. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $13.51.
