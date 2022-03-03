Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAY. Craig Hallum lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of EPAY stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 63,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.36 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at $5,910,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at $4,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,705,000 after buying an additional 297,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

