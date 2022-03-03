Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Update

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,900 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the January 31st total of 340,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at $112,150,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,169,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boxed stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.29. 161,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,455. Boxed has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boxed in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

