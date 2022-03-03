BP’s (BP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($5.03) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 475 ($6.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.38) to GBX 465 ($6.24) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 500 ($6.71) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 447.78 ($6.01).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 374.40 ($5.02) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 376.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 345.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £73.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($495.10). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($429.25).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

